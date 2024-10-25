Highway Ambush: Clash Over Prisoner Transport in Islamabad

In a dramatic assault on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, armed assailants targeted prisoners' transport vans Friday, injuring four policemen. The attack unfolded at the Sangjani Toll Plaza, where three vans carrying 82 inmates were ambushed.

The incident occurred as the prisoners, previously involved in a protest led by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, were being relocated to Attock Jail. Approximately 20 attackers in four vehicles assaulted the convoy. Four culprits were apprehended, while others reportedly fled.

This ambush has ignited a storm of allegations between the government and PTI. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused PTI of orchestrating the attack, while PTI leader Sheikh Waqqas Akram alleged police involvement. The district remains tense as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)