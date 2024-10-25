Left Menu

Highway Ambush: Clash Over Prisoner Transport in Islamabad

An armed attack targeted prisoner transport vans near Islamabad, injuring four policemen and resulting in temporary escapes. The attack involved about 20 suspects, who ambushed the vans to free 82 prisoners. Allegations fly between the government and opposition party PTI regarding responsibility.

Updated: 25-10-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic assault on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, armed assailants targeted prisoners' transport vans Friday, injuring four policemen. The attack unfolded at the Sangjani Toll Plaza, where three vans carrying 82 inmates were ambushed.

The incident occurred as the prisoners, previously involved in a protest led by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, were being relocated to Attock Jail. Approximately 20 attackers in four vehicles assaulted the convoy. Four culprits were apprehended, while others reportedly fled.

This ambush has ignited a storm of allegations between the government and PTI. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused PTI of orchestrating the attack, while PTI leader Sheikh Waqqas Akram alleged police involvement. The district remains tense as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

