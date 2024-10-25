Highway Ambush: Clash Over Prisoner Transport in Islamabad
An armed attack targeted prisoner transport vans near Islamabad, injuring four policemen and resulting in temporary escapes. The attack involved about 20 suspects, who ambushed the vans to free 82 prisoners. Allegations fly between the government and opposition party PTI regarding responsibility.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a dramatic assault on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, armed assailants targeted prisoners' transport vans Friday, injuring four policemen. The attack unfolded at the Sangjani Toll Plaza, where three vans carrying 82 inmates were ambushed.
The incident occurred as the prisoners, previously involved in a protest led by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, were being relocated to Attock Jail. Approximately 20 attackers in four vehicles assaulted the convoy. Four culprits were apprehended, while others reportedly fled.
This ambush has ignited a storm of allegations between the government and PTI. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused PTI of orchestrating the attack, while PTI leader Sheikh Waqqas Akram alleged police involvement. The district remains tense as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Islamabad
- prisoner transport
- police attack
- PTI
- protest
- clash
- chase
- allegations
- ambush
ALSO READ
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah Clashes
Protest Over Alleged Bribe for Death Certificate Shakes Madhya Pradesh
Tensions Rise: Israeli Forces and UNIFIL Clash
Conflict Erupts: Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Intensify Amid U.N. Peacekeeper Injuries
Akhilesh Yadav's Garland Protest: Defying Barriers for JP's Legacy