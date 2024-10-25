Lady Don Nabbed: Arrest of Key Suspect in Rajouri Garden Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Annu Dhankar, a 19-year-old known as 'Lady Don', for her involvement in a murder case in the Rajouri Garden area of West Delhi. The arrest took place near the Indo-Nepal border, marking a crucial development in the investigation.

Dhankar had been eluding authorities since the murder occurred on June 18 at a Burger King outlet. The incident involved three men who ambushed the victim, Aman, firing multiple rounds within the fast-food establishment. The police linked Dhankar to the crime after discovering her role in luring the victim via social media.

Authorities revealed that Dhankar was part of a larger plan orchestrated by notorious gangster Himanshu Bhau. Her connections with Bhau and Sahil Ritolia, who promised her a lavish life in the USA, underscored the criminal syndicate's extensive operations. Dhankar's arrest is expected to unearth further insights into the case.

