Russian drone hits Kyiv residential building, triggers fires, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:06 IST
A Russian drone struck a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday evening, triggering fires in several apartments, officials said.

Serhiy Popko, head of the capital's military administration, said the fire had spread to several apartments in the building in the Solomyanskyi district to the west of the city centre.

There was no immediate word on casualties. Popko said emergency services were at the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

