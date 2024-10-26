Left Menu

Former Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries Denies Sex Trafficking Allegations

Mike Jeffries, former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has pleaded not guilty to charges of running an international sex trafficking scheme. Accusations date back to 2008-2015, alleging victims were deceived and coerced under the guise of potential modeling jobs. Jeffries faces serious charges along with his partner and an employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 01:40 IST
In a dramatic court appearance, Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, entered a not guilty plea to serious charges of sex trafficking and related offenses. The 80-year-old, who spearheaded Abercrombie's rise between 1992 and 2014, appeared without a tie in a New York court.

Prosecutors allege that from 2008 to 2015, Jeffries and accomplices lured men with promises of modeling opportunities, only to subject them to coerced sexual activity. The indictment includes harrowing accounts of victims being forced to consume substances and sign non-disclosure agreements.

The scandal has echoes in a 2023 BBC investigation, putting a spotlight on Jeffries' past marketing tactics and Abercrombie's subsequent image overhaul. If convicted, Jeffries faces up to life in prison. The company has distanced itself from Jeffries, emphasizing its current values-driven approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

