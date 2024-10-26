Middle East Tensions Surge: Explosions in Iran and Syria

Explosions rocked Iran and Syria early Saturday, signaling a potential Israeli response following Iran's recent missile attack on Israel. State-run and semi-official media in Iran reported several detonations near Tehran and Karaj. Meanwhile, Israel's military confirmed conducting strategic strikes in the Damascus vicinity.

The region remains tense after Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1, marking the country's second direct offensive in six months. Israel's Defense Minister vowed severe consequences for any threats against Israel. The tit-for-tat actions further strain relations stoked by Hamas' attack on southern Israel a year ago.

While Washington seeks to prevent additional conflict escalation, urging that Israel's counteractions remain measured, the White House refrained from commenting. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized a cautious approach during Israel's retaliation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)