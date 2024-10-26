Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified
The United States was informed in advance about Israel's operation against targets in Iran, according to an anonymous U.S. official. The U.S. did not participate in Israel's actions.
The United States received prior notification of Israel's military operation against Iran, as revealed by a U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity to Reuters.
The official clarified that there was no involvement of the United States in the execution of Israel's operation.
