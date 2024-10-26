Smooth Progress: India and China Disengage Troops in Eastern Ladakh

China has confirmed that the disengagement process of troops in eastern Ladakh with India is progressing smoothly. This development follows an agreement reached during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

The disengagement agreement, announced by India on October 21 and confirmed by China the following day, focuses on pulling back troops from friction points in Demchok and Depsang Plains. The process is expected to be completed by the end of October, according to Indian Army sources.

While the current agreement addresses these two key points, negotiations continue for other disputed areas. The cooperation marks a significant step towards resolving issues that escalated after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. Both nations aim to restore patrolling and troop presence to pre-April 2020 levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)