Middle East Tensions Skyrocket as Israel Strikes Iran in Retaliation

Israel attacked military sites in Iran on Saturday, avoiding sensitive oil and nuclear areas. This action followed Iran's missile launches on Israel earlier in October, amid escalating tensions. The U.S. backed Israel but urged restraint, while Iran vowed a proportional response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:34 IST
In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern conflicts, Israel launched an early Saturday attack against military targets in Iran. This move, however, strategically avoided Iran’s crucial oil and nuclear sites, despite Israel's recent tensions with Iran-backed forces in Gaza and Lebanon.

The strikes involved multiple waves conducted by Israeli jets targeting missile factories and other military installations. Iran, reacting to the assault, confirmed the engagement of its air defenses, resulting in the death of two soldiers and minor damages. The Iranian government has promised a proportional response to this incursion.

The attack follows a series of hostile exchanges this October, including an Iranian missile strike on Israel. Amidst growing tensions, the United States, Israel's chief ally, has cautioned against attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure while ensuring unwavering support for Israel should Iran retaliate.

