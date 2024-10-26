Tourists Undeterred: Israelis Stay in Sri Lanka Despite Security Warnings
Despite warnings from Israel's national security council about potential terrorist threats in Sri Lanka, many Israeli tourists have chosen to remain in the popular surfing destination of Arugam Bay. Some have left following security advisories, but those who stay express a sense of safety due to increased police presence.
Despite the urgent warning from Israel's national security council to leave Sri Lanka immediately, several Israeli tourists in the scenic surfing haven of Arugam Bay have opted to stay. The warning, issued on Wednesday, cited potential terrorist attacks targeting tourist areas and beaches.
Authorities in Sri Lanka have responded by boosting security measures significantly following similar warnings from the U.S. embassy and Germany. Law enforcement has taken proactive steps, including arresting three individuals for questioning, in connection with an unspecified threat.
Local residents, including business owners, emphasize the importance of Israeli tourists for the local economy, stating they aren't afraid. Increased police and special forces presence have reassured remaining tourists of their safety amidst memories of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings still fresh.
