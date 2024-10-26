Iran's Right to Self-Defense: A Diplomatic Challenge

In a decisive statement following recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military positions, Iran affirmed its right to self-defense, describing the attacks as a breach of international law.

The Iranian foreign ministry underscored that Tehran is both entitled and obligated to protect itself from external aggressions, in line with its national and international responsibilities.

Despite escalating tensions, Iran reiterated its commitment to maintaining regional peace and security, suggesting a need for diplomatic engagement to resolve ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)