Iran's Right to Self-Defense: A Diplomatic Challenge
Iran strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on its military targets, asserting its right to self-defense against aggressions. The Iranian foreign ministry labeled the attacks as a breach of international law and emphasized Tehran's commitment to regional peace and security. Tensions continue to rise in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:55 IST
In a decisive statement following recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military positions, Iran affirmed its right to self-defense, describing the attacks as a breach of international law.
The Iranian foreign ministry underscored that Tehran is both entitled and obligated to protect itself from external aggressions, in line with its national and international responsibilities.
Despite escalating tensions, Iran reiterated its commitment to maintaining regional peace and security, suggesting a need for diplomatic engagement to resolve ongoing conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Tightened in Islamabad for SCO Summit: Closures and High Alert
Security Scuffle: Akhilesh Yadav's Denied Visit to JP Narayan Centre Raises Political Heat
Peace, security and stability of South China Sea are in interest of entire Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi at East Asia Summit.
Necessary to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, international laws; dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority: PM Modi.
Terrorism a serious challenge to global peace, security; to face it, forces believing in humanity will have to work together: PM Modi.