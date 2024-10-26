Left Menu

Iran's Right to Self-Defense: A Diplomatic Challenge

Iran strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on its military targets, asserting its right to self-defense against aggressions. The Iranian foreign ministry labeled the attacks as a breach of international law and emphasized Tehran's commitment to regional peace and security. Tensions continue to rise in the region.

Iran's Right to Self-Defense: A Diplomatic Challenge
In a decisive statement following recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military positions, Iran affirmed its right to self-defense, describing the attacks as a breach of international law.

The Iranian foreign ministry underscored that Tehran is both entitled and obligated to protect itself from external aggressions, in line with its national and international responsibilities.

Despite escalating tensions, Iran reiterated its commitment to maintaining regional peace and security, suggesting a need for diplomatic engagement to resolve ongoing conflicts.

