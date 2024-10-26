Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Balancing Statehood Restoration Amid Historical Strife

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, Ravinder Raina, stressed that restoring the Union Territory's statehood is a policy matter, not a political one. Over 35 years of turmoil due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism necessitate careful handling. Raina emphasized cooperation between the J-K government and the Centre for regional peace and prosperity.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, Ravinder Raina, has urged against hastily addressing the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, describing it as a policy matter rather than a political issue. The region has faced overwhelming challenges due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism over the past 35 years.

Speaking at a BJP event in Udhampur, Raina highlighted the need for ongoing dialogue between the J-K government and the Centre. He emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation to address sensitive issues and avoid politicizing them.

Raina commended efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security forces in restoring peace in J-K and insisted on continued collaboration for the welfare of its people while avoiding provocations that may disrupt peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

