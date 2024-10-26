Jammu and Kashmir: Balancing Statehood Restoration Amid Historical Strife

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, Ravinder Raina, has urged against hastily addressing the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, describing it as a policy matter rather than a political issue. The region has faced overwhelming challenges due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism over the past 35 years.

Speaking at a BJP event in Udhampur, Raina highlighted the need for ongoing dialogue between the J-K government and the Centre. He emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation to address sensitive issues and avoid politicizing them.

Raina commended efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security forces in restoring peace in J-K and insisted on continued collaboration for the welfare of its people while avoiding provocations that may disrupt peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)