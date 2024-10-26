Italian Intelligence Scandal Unfolds: Heirs, Databases, and Illegal Access

Italian authorities have placed four individuals under house arrest amidst an unfolding investigation into alleged unauthorized access to state databases. The probe centers on a private intelligence agency led by a former policeman.

Among those implicated is Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, son of Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio. Prosecutors allege the intelligence firm accessed databases concerning suspicious financial activities, taxpayer information, and police investigations.

The inquiry, as highlighted by national anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo, has raised alarms about the burgeoning market for confidential information, indicating a worrying shift towards business-oriented intelligence activities.

