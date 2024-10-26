Court Convicts Accused in 2018 Rape Case, Citing Lack of Consent

A local court has found a man guilty of repeatedly raping a 19-year-old woman in 2018, concluding that the victim did not give consent. The verdict comes after a detailed examination of the evidence, including the victim's unwavering testimony.

Additional Sessions Judge Preeti Parewa led the proceedings, noting that the victim's account was supported by her mother's statements and the DNA evidence that identified the perpetrator as the child's father.

The court emphasized the social context of the victim's silence, pointing to societal pressures that often silence victims. The accused was convicted under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of rape, abduction, and intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)