Restored Revelation: The Rise of a Hack-for-Hire Powerhouse

Reuters News has reinstated a pivotal investigation on its website after a New Delhi court revoked a previous takedown order. The exposé, dating back to November 16, 2023, delves into a cybersecurity firm, Appin, once an educational startup, now thriving in hack-for-hire services, obtaining sensitive information globally.

The report faced a legal challenge from a group named the Association of Appin Training Centers. They claimed damage to their educational entity's reputation and its students, which Reuters denied. Accusations led to an initial injunction, forcing Reuters to temporarily remove the article as they sought an appeal.

On October 3, 2024, the court lifted the injunction, stating the plaintiff had not demonstrated just cause for interfering with journalism. The lawsuit, however, is ongoing, with multiple proceedings yet to be resolved.

