Sudan Tragedy: RSF's Deadly Rampage in Gezira
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed at least 124 people in Gezira State, Sudan, in the conflict's deadliest incident. Triggered by a high-ranking officer's defection, the RSF's violence escalated, causing widespread displacement. The ongoing war has led to a severe humanitarian crisis, drawing international condemnation.
In a catastrophic turn of events in Sudan, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) ruthlessly killed at least 124 individuals in El Gezira State. This massacre marks one of the most lethal episodes in the country's ongoing 18-month conflict.
Pro-democracy activists linked the violence to the recent surrender of RSF officer Abuagla Keikal, blaming the RSF for retaliatory and indiscriminate attacks on civilians in his home region. These assaults further exacerbate the humanitarian disaster gripping Sudan as the country grapples with severe displacement, hunger, and foreign involvement.
Allegations of war crimes, including ethnic cleansing and sexual violence, plague both the RSF and the Sudanese army. Meanwhile, international voices, including from the U.S., demand action as the nation's future remains precariously uncertain amidst relentless bloodshed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
