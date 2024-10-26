Left Menu

Iran's Unyielding Stand on National Security

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, declared that the nation is unbounded in its pursuit of defending its interests and people. This statement followed Israel's retaliatory bombings in Iran, a response to Iran's earlier aggression.

26-10-2024
In a stern declaration of national resolve, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Iran will spare no effort in protecting its territorial integrity and populace.

His comments came in the wake of Israeli military actions targeting Iranian sites, measures taken as an answer to an Iranian assault on Israel earlier this month.

The ongoing tensions underscore a serious regional crisis, prompting concerns over further escalation.

