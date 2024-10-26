Iran Calls for Cease-fire Amid Escalating Tensions

In a carefully crafted statement on Saturday night, Iran's military hinted at favoring a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon over retaliatory actions against Israel. This suggests a strategic pivot to prevent further escalation after Israeli strikes.

The statement acknowledged Iran's right to counterattack but highlighted the use of 'stand-off' missiles by Israel. These missiles, launched over Iraqi airspace, were specially designed with lighter warheads to reach their targets within three Iranian provinces.

The Iranian military confirmed damages to its radar sites, yet repair efforts are in progress, indicating a potential move towards de-escalation rather than intensifying conflict.

