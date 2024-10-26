Left Menu

Iran Calls for Cease-fire Amid Escalating Tensions

Iran's military implied a preference for a cease-fire following recent Israeli attacks, even while asserting its right to retaliate. The attacks involved lighter 'stand-off' missiles from Iraqi airspace. Despite damages to Iranian radar sites, repairs are underway, signaling an attempt to deescalate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:37 IST
Iran Calls for Cease-fire Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a carefully crafted statement on Saturday night, Iran's military hinted at favoring a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon over retaliatory actions against Israel. This suggests a strategic pivot to prevent further escalation after Israeli strikes.

The statement acknowledged Iran's right to counterattack but highlighted the use of 'stand-off' missiles by Israel. These missiles, launched over Iraqi airspace, were specially designed with lighter warheads to reach their targets within three Iranian provinces.

The Iranian military confirmed damages to its radar sites, yet repair efforts are in progress, indicating a potential move towards de-escalation rather than intensifying conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024