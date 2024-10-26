Iran Calls for Cease-fire Amid Escalating Tensions
Iran's military implied a preference for a cease-fire following recent Israeli attacks, even while asserting its right to retaliate. The attacks involved lighter 'stand-off' missiles from Iraqi airspace. Despite damages to Iranian radar sites, repairs are underway, signaling an attempt to deescalate the situation.
In a carefully crafted statement on Saturday night, Iran's military hinted at favoring a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon over retaliatory actions against Israel. This suggests a strategic pivot to prevent further escalation after Israeli strikes.
The statement acknowledged Iran's right to counterattack but highlighted the use of 'stand-off' missiles by Israel. These missiles, launched over Iraqi airspace, were specially designed with lighter warheads to reach their targets within three Iranian provinces.
The Iranian military confirmed damages to its radar sites, yet repair efforts are in progress, indicating a potential move towards de-escalation rather than intensifying conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- cease-fire
- military
- retaliation
- Gaza
- Lebanon
- missiles
- radar
- escalation
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Military Dilemma: Between Tradition and Modern Warfare
US Diplomatic Shift: Letting Lebanon Conflict Run Its Course
Escalating Conflict in Gaza Threatens Humanitarian Efforts
Unyielding Conflict: Gaza in Crisis Amidst Evacuation and Humanitarian Concerns
Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes and Evacuations in Lebanon