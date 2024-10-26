Tensions in the Skies: A Clash Over Iraqi Airspace

In a development that has heightened regional tensions, Iranian officials have accused Israel of using Iraqi airspace to launch attacks on their country. On Saturday, Iran's mission to the United Nations pointed fingers at the United States, accusing it of complicity in the matter due to its control over the airspace.

The Iranian delegation emphasized the critical role of the U.S. military, stating, "Iraqi airspace is under the occupation, command, and control of the U.S. military." They argued that the United States, therefore, bears responsibility for the attack.

This accusation underscores the complex geopolitical web involving Iran, Israel, and the U.S., as each navigates a landscape fraught with historical tensions and strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)