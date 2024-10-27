Ukraine Pleads for Stronger Support Amid Escalating Russian Attacks

Several Russian attacks have left a trail of destruction and casualties across various Ukrainian cities, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for more international support in pressuring Moscow. In Dnipro, Russian missile strikes took the lives of five individuals, including a child, while injuring over 20 others as rescue efforts concluded on Friday.

Further hostility was reported on Saturday when a glide bomb dropped by Russian forces claimed one life and injured three more in Kostiantynivka, near the front lines in the Donetsk region. Additional shelling in a town west of Kherson resulted in two more fatalities.

The turmoil reached Kyiv, with a drone attack on a high-rise building that killed a teenage girl. In his nightly address, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for decisive support, warning that hesitancy only fuels further aggression from Russia. His appeals to Western allies persist as Ukraine seeks advanced weaponry and the ability to conduct strategic strikes against Russian territories.

