U.S. Warns Iran Against Retaliation Following Israeli Strikes
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned Iran against retaliating for Israeli military attacks on Iran. Austin emphasized de-escalation opportunities in a conversation with his Israeli counterpart, underscoring the necessity to conclude the hostilities. Iran was advised to avoid further confrontation after the strikes.
The U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, has issued a stern warning to Tehran regarding potential retaliatory actions in response to recent Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets. This precaution comes amid heightened tensions in the volatile region.
In a recent call with his Israeli counterpart, Austin expressed the importance of seizing opportunities to de-escalate tensions. He emphasized that restraint from all involved parties is crucial to stabilizing the situation.
Austin's statement, released on Saturday, highlighted the risks of continued engagements and urged Iran not to respond to Israel's military actions. His remarks aim to avert a further deepening of hostilities in the already fragile Middle East landscape.
