Crackdown on Tehran's Oil Shadow Fleet

The United States has sanctioned over 30 individuals and vessels linked to Iran's clandestine oil trade, as part of efforts to curb Tehran's destabilizing economic activities. The sanctions specifically target brokers in the UAE and Hong Kong, as well as operators in India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:38 IST
The United States has recently imposed stringent sanctions on over 30 individuals and vessels involved in the covert sale and transportation of Iranian petroleum products. This action targets what is known as Tehran's 'shadow fleet,' as reported by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Among those affected are oil brokers based in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, alongside tanker operators and managers hailing from India and China. Additionally, the head of Iran's National Iranian Oil Company and the Iranian Oil Terminals Company are under scrutiny. According to a statement from the Treasury Department, these vessels have transported tens of millions of barrels of crude oil, collectively valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Iran's reliance on a network of shadowy vessels and brokers facilitates illegal oil sales, funding the nation's destabilizing activities. These measures serve to deny Iran crucial financial resources for its nuclear and missile programs, effectively freezing any U.S.-based assets and prohibiting American entities from business engagements with these targets.

