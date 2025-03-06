Canada open to reduce its tariff retaliation if US offers more exemptions, source says
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 06-03-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 06:56 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada is willing to reduce its retaliation to U.S. tariffs if the Trump administration drops some of the tariffs it has imposed, a Canadian government source said on Wednesday.
Negotiations between Ottawa and Washington were continuing, and no deal had yet been reached, the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, cautioned.
U.S. President Donald Trump will exempt automakers from his punishing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month as long as they comply with existing free trade rules, the White House said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Trump
- U.S.
- Ottawa
- Washington
- Canada
- Donald Trump
- Mexico
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump and Musk: The Unchecked Revolution in U.S. Civil Service
Fresh Faces on the Pitch: U.S. Women's Soccer Team Enters New Era
Diplomatic Shift: Trump Reshapes U.S.-Russia Relations Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Rise in Hate Crimes: A Grim Reality in the U.S.
Panama's Role in U.S. Deportation Process Raises Concerns