Left Menu

Court Convicts Man for Kidnapping Minor for Begging

A court has convicted Abdul Ahad, also known as Guddu, for the kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl in New Mustafabad on September 10, 2022, with the intention of forcing her into begging. The court found the testimonies of the witnesses credible and will decide the sentence on November 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:35 IST
Court Convicts Man for Kidnapping Minor for Begging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court has found Abdul Ahad, alias Guddu, guilty of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl to use her for begging. The conviction comes in the wake of credible and trustworthy witness testimonies presented to Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj Arora.

The court highlighted the absence of any evidence suggesting hostility between the child and Ahad, nor could the defendant provide an explanation for his incriminating presence with the minor.

On the basis of these findings, the court convicted Ahad under section 363A of the Indian Penal Code. The court will hear arguments regarding the sentencing on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024