Court Convicts Man for Kidnapping Minor for Begging

A court has found Abdul Ahad, alias Guddu, guilty of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl to use her for begging. The conviction comes in the wake of credible and trustworthy witness testimonies presented to Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj Arora.

The court highlighted the absence of any evidence suggesting hostility between the child and Ahad, nor could the defendant provide an explanation for his incriminating presence with the minor.

On the basis of these findings, the court convicted Ahad under section 363A of the Indian Penal Code. The court will hear arguments regarding the sentencing on November 25.

