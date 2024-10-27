Tensions Rise as Sri Lanka Arrests Indian Fishermen

The latest arrest of 12 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy adds to a growing list of incidents involving Indian nationals accused of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. This year alone, 462 Indian fishermen have been apprehended.

The fishermen were caught near Point Pedro in Sri Lanka's northern province and their trawler was confiscated. They are currently being held at Kankesanthurai Harbour and will face further legal proceedings by local authorities.

The issue has long been a point of contention between India and Sri Lanka, with the Palk Strait being a particularly problematic zone. Both countries' fishermen frequently end up on the wrong side of maritime borders, leading to arrests and escalating diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)