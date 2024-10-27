Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Sri Lanka Arrests Indian Fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy recently arrested 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters, adding to the 462 apprehensions this year. The incident highlights the ongoing tension between India and Sri Lanka regarding fishing rights in the Palk Strait, a lucrative area for fishermen from both nations.

Colombo | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:25 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The latest arrest of 12 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy adds to a growing list of incidents involving Indian nationals accused of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters. This year alone, 462 Indian fishermen have been apprehended.

The fishermen were caught near Point Pedro in Sri Lanka's northern province and their trawler was confiscated. They are currently being held at Kankesanthurai Harbour and will face further legal proceedings by local authorities.

The issue has long been a point of contention between India and Sri Lanka, with the Palk Strait being a particularly problematic zone. Both countries' fishermen frequently end up on the wrong side of maritime borders, leading to arrests and escalating diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

