Mumbai Police Seeks Further Probe in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Mumbai Police have filed a plea under section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita with a special court, seeking approval to further investigate the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. He was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra, Mumbai, last October.

The fresh plea was submitted to special judge B.D. Shelke under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The application seeks court permission to resume investigation post initial charge sheet filing, which must conclude within 90 days barring court-granted extensions.

Police reports have identified 26 arrested individuals in the case, with Anmol Bishnoi and two others listed as wanted. Zeeshan Siddique reported a death threat from 'D-Company', demanding Rs 10 crore. The court has involved Baba Siddique's wife in proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)