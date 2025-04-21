Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

As the world navigates complex and interwoven global crises — from ongoing conflicts and economic inequality to climate change and the disruptive march of new technologies — the International Labour Organization (ILO) is intensifying its collaboration with Arab States to shape a transformative global agenda for social justice, decent work, and inclusive development. This initiative is a central part of preparations for the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2), which will be hosted in Doha, Qatar, in November 2025.

A Collaborative Milestone in Cairo

The momentum toward WSSD2 gained traction during a high-level event on the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Arab Labour Conference in Cairo. Organized jointly by the ILO and the Arab Labour Organization (ALO), and held under the patronage of the State of Qatar, the session convened over 100 stakeholders, including Ministers of Labour from Qatar, Lebanon, Tunisia, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and Yemen. It also featured representatives from employer and worker organizations, underlining a spirit of tripartite engagement central to the ILO’s mission.

This dialogue, held in collaboration with the Executive Bureau of Councils of Ministers of Labour and Ministers of Social Affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), aimed to amplify the region’s influence in shaping the global social development agenda. The session marked a crucial step in ensuring the Arab world’s diverse perspectives and priorities are embedded into the Summit’s vision and outcomes.

A Renewed Global Social Contract

ILO's call for a renewed global social contract lies at the heart of its contribution to WSSD2. With mounting challenges undermining global peace, equity, and sustainability, the ILO envisions a contract grounded in social justice — one that emphasizes equity, solidarity, dignity in work, and inclusive growth. This vision aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and underscores the importance of not only addressing current crises but also anticipating future disruptions.

The ILO’s proposed priorities for WSSD2 include:

Promoting full and productive employment , particularly through the formalization of informal work and economic units.

Establishing universal, sustainable social protection systems that ensure no one is left behind.

Facilitating just transitions to greener and more digital economies, especially amid growing climate concerns and technological evolution.

Championing gender equality and care economies , recognizing their pivotal role in social cohesion and economic resilience.

Enhancing rights and opportunities for marginalized populations, including youth, people with disabilities, and migrant workers.

Regional Commitment and Leadership

Qatar’s Minister of Labour, H.E. Ali Bin Samikh Al-Marri, described WSSD2 as a “historic opportunity” to reaffirm the global community’s commitment to the SDGs. He emphasized the need for the Arab region to play a proactive role not just in the lead-up to the Summit, but in driving its long-term outcomes. “Our region’s voice must be heard—our priorities around decent work, social justice, and resilience must help shape the new global social compact,” he said.

ILO Regional Director for Arab States, Ruba Jaradat, echoed this sentiment, stating: “As the Arab region undergoes profound economic and societal transformation, it also holds unique potential to influence global development pathways. The ILO stands ready to work with Arab governments, employers, and workers to ensure their voices shape the future of social justice and sustainable development. Peace that lasts must be built on social justice.”

Deepening Engagement Across the Region

Beyond Cairo, the ILO Regional Office for Arab States is actively participating in several key preparatory engagements across the region. These include:

Arab Forum for Sustainable Development Ministerial Discussion (Beirut, Lebanon – April 15, 2025)

League of Arab States Pre-Summit Meeting (Tunis, Tunisia – June 30 to July 1, 2025)

Ongoing technical cooperation programs with Arab Member States to localize and implement social protection, employment, and labor market reforms.

This regional engagement ensures that policy discussions are grounded in lived realities and that the Summit's outcomes resonate with people on the ground.

Global Coalition for Social Justice: Sustaining Impact

To sustain momentum beyond the Summit, the ILO has launched the Global Coalition for Social Justice, an inclusive platform bringing together over 330 partners from governments, civil society, international organizations, and social partners. Chaired under the UN Deputy Secretary-General, the coalition will play a critical role in implementing the WSSD2 outcomes and turning policy commitments into tangible results in people's lives.

This coalition seeks to create synergies across sectors and borders, ensuring the renewed social contract isn’t just a document, but a living framework that empowers communities, strengthens economies, and ensures no one is left behind.

Looking Ahead to Doha

As November 2025 approaches, the stakes are high. The world is at a crossroads, and the Second World Summit for Social Development presents a rare opportunity to reshape global priorities around human dignity, fairness, and inclusion. For the Arab States, it is not only a chance to participate—but to lead.

With the ILO's support and a shared commitment among regional stakeholders, the path to Doha is becoming a roadmap for transformative change. The Arab region’s strategic engagement ensures that WSSD2 will not just be a summit of declarations, but a milestone toward a more just, inclusive, and sustainable global future.