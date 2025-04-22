20-Year Imprisonment for 2020 Rape Conviction of Juvenile

A local court on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to twenty years of imprisonment, holding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in 2020. The verdict was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar.

The court determined that the accused was involved in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old on October 28, 2020, during which the offender was a juvenile himself. A fine of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on him.

The police reported that the perpetrator lured the girl away, with the crime confirmed through a medical examination when she was rescued. The accused was apprehended soon after, with formal charges filed under the IPC and POCSO Act.

According to a spokesperson from the Gurugram Police, the conviction was based on the chargesheet and evidence presented by the authorities, leading to the decision by Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar.

