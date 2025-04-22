Left Menu

20-Year Imprisonment for 2020 Rape Conviction of Juvenile

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a teenage girl in 2020. Convicted by the Gurugram court, the man was a juvenile at the time. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The accused had lured the girl away, leading to his conviction under IPC and POCSO Act.

Gurugram | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:42 IST
A local court on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old man to twenty years of imprisonment, holding him guilty of raping a teenage girl in 2020. The verdict was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar.

The court determined that the accused was involved in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old on October 28, 2020, during which the offender was a juvenile himself. A fine of Rs 50,000 has also been imposed on him.

The police reported that the perpetrator lured the girl away, with the crime confirmed through a medical examination when she was rescued. The accused was apprehended soon after, with formal charges filed under the IPC and POCSO Act.

According to a spokesperson from the Gurugram Police, the conviction was based on the chargesheet and evidence presented by the authorities, leading to the decision by Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

