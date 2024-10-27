Tensions Rise as China Responds to U.S.-Taiwan Arms Deal

In a significant development, Taiwan's defense ministry disclosed on Sunday the presence of Chinese warplanes and warships near the island, characterizing the action as a 'combat patrol.' This comes after China expressed its discontent over a $2 billion arms sale package approved by the United States to Taiwan.

This arms package, notably including an advanced air defense missile system, marks the latest in a series of U.S. military support initiatives for Taiwan, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has condemned this move and lodged 'solemn representations' with Washington.

Taiwan, bracing against these renewed threats, remains committed to defending its sovereignty. Its government has welcomed the arms sale, affirming its determination to safeguard the island nation. Meanwhile, China's increasing military activities around Taiwan highlight ongoing tensions between Beijing and Taipei, with the U.S. caught in the geopolitical crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)