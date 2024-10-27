Left Menu

Deadly Dispute: Teen Tragedy in Delhi

Delhi Police apprehended five individuals, including minors, linked to the murder of a 16-year-old in Kishangarh. The incident, allegedly orchestrated by Sanjay Mehlawat, involved gunfire and stabbing over a personal dispute. Authorities have charged the accused with murder and attempted murder under the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:46 IST
Deadly Dispute: Teen Tragedy in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area, Delhi Police have detained five individuals, including four minors, in connection with the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy. The tragic event also left another youth injured, highlighting a violent dispute allegedly masterminded by Sanjay Mehlawat, aged 38.

Officials disclosed that one of the victims succumbed to multiple stab wounds, while the other is recovering from a gunshot injury. Law enforcement responded to a distress call, which led officers to Gaushala village, where bullet casings were discovered at the scene.

An intense police investigation revealed the attack was premeditated and executed by Mehlawat's juvenile associates. Currently, all suspects are facing charges under murder and attempted murder statutes, as well as violations of the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024