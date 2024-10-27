Deadly Dispute: Teen Tragedy in Delhi

In a chilling incident in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area, Delhi Police have detained five individuals, including four minors, in connection with the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy. The tragic event also left another youth injured, highlighting a violent dispute allegedly masterminded by Sanjay Mehlawat, aged 38.

Officials disclosed that one of the victims succumbed to multiple stab wounds, while the other is recovering from a gunshot injury. Law enforcement responded to a distress call, which led officers to Gaushala village, where bullet casings were discovered at the scene.

An intense police investigation revealed the attack was premeditated and executed by Mehlawat's juvenile associates. Currently, all suspects are facing charges under murder and attempted murder statutes, as well as violations of the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)