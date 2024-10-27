Left Menu

Cocaine Party Raid Sparks Controversy in Telangana

A farmhouse party in Telangana led to a raid by police, uncovering drugs and unauthorized liquor. Allegedly linked to a BRS leader's relative, the site is under investigation, drawing criticism towards the Congress government. The raid resulted in one arrest for cocaine use and highlighted the political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:07 IST
A recent police raid in Telangana uncovered a drug-fueled party at a farmhouse believed to be linked to a senior BRS leader's brother-in-law. The incident, which resulted in one individual testing positive for cocaine, has intensified political tensions between the ruling Congress and BRS parties.

The event, reportedly hosted by Raj Pakala, has drawn significant controversy. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the Congress government for allegedly protecting high-profile BRS figures while pretending to enforce the law. The police action involved finding unauthorized drugs and liquor among the 35 partygoers.

Investigations continue as the authorities delve into the ownership and the legality of the gathered items discovered during the raid. The BJP has accused the Congress of being lenient, suggesting the affair is merely the tip of deeper matters involving the two political entities.

