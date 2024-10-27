Daring Escape: Juveniles Flee Correctional Facility
Eight juveniles escaped from a correctional facility. Six were recaptured, while two remain at large. Officials are investigating the security breach that allowed the escape. A case is filed against those involved.
In a daring breakout, eight juveniles managed to escape from a correctional facility, causing a citywide search that led to the capture of six individuals.
The incident occurred on a Saturday night when the youths fled through the kitchen area, authorities reported.
Law enforcement continues to pursue the remaining two escapees as officials launch a comprehensive investigation into how the security breach occurred.
