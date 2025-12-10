Juvenile Detention Scandal Rocks Hungary: Political Turmoil Ensues
Hungary places state-run juvenile detention centres under direct police oversight amid a political storm following a video showing abuse at a Budapest facility. Opposition leader Peter Magyar demands early elections as the incident becomes a focal point in the upcoming political landscape.
Hungary's government has taken immediate action to place state-run juvenile detention centres under direct police control following a scandal involving abuse at a Budapest facility. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration is striving to mitigate the political repercussions of the situation, which has sparked national debate.
The video, confirmed by Reuters, shows disturbing scenes of abuse, though the exact filming date remains unverified. The government's decision reflects failed management within the current social care system, prompting a new supervisory approach as announced by chief of staff Gergely Gulyas.
Amid investigations, seven individuals linked to the Budapest juvenile centre have been detained, yet none formally charged. This scandal has intensified election season tensions, with opposition leader Peter Magyar calling for demonstrations and early elections, contending that the abuse reflects deeper governance issues.
