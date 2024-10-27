Left Menu

Amit Shah's Vision for Peace and Development in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of stopping cross-border infiltration to establish peace in West Bengal. He urged the people of the state to vote for change in the 2026 assembly elections. Shah also inaugurated a passenger terminal at Petrapole land port, highlighting its significance in trade and relations with Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:09 IST
Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, emphasized the need to halt cross-border infiltration as a means to secure peace in West Bengal. He called upon the state's populace to vote for change come the 2026 assembly elections, asserting that only then can peace be ensured.

Shah was speaking at the inauguration of a new passenger terminal and a cargo gate, 'Maitri Dwar', at the Petrapole land port, bordering Bangladesh. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to the development of West Bengal, criticizing the current ruling government over issues of corruption.

Highlighting the economic significance of land ports, Shah noted that the facilities improve connectivity and trade relations. Implementing better border control can hinder illegal activities, thereby fostering peace and economic growth, he said, promising more initiatives under the NDA government to bridge development gaps in the state.

