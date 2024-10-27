Amit Shah's Vision for Peace and Development in West Bengal

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, emphasized the need to halt cross-border infiltration as a means to secure peace in West Bengal. He called upon the state's populace to vote for change come the 2026 assembly elections, asserting that only then can peace be ensured.

Shah was speaking at the inauguration of a new passenger terminal and a cargo gate, 'Maitri Dwar', at the Petrapole land port, bordering Bangladesh. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to the development of West Bengal, criticizing the current ruling government over issues of corruption.

Highlighting the economic significance of land ports, Shah noted that the facilities improve connectivity and trade relations. Implementing better border control can hinder illegal activities, thereby fostering peace and economic growth, he said, promising more initiatives under the NDA government to bridge development gaps in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)