Israeli Strike Unravels Iran’s Secretive Military Operations

An Israeli attack has targeted secretive Iranian military installations, causing significant damage at facilities linked to Iran's former nuclear weapons and current ballistic missile programs, according to satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press.

The strike affected facilities in Parchin and Khojir, with reports indicating that key structures were destroyed or damaged. Despite this, Iran's military has not acknowledged the damage and has refrained from making any immediate retaliatory statements, though Iranian leadership warned against escalating reactions to the assault.

While numerous buildings suffered damage, including those linked to missile production, the strike did not impact Iran's nuclear enrichment sites, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Israeli military claims the attack hit missile manufacturing sites that had been used against Israel previously.

