Israeli Strike Unravels Iran’s Secretive Military Operations
An Israeli attack struck Iranian military bases linked to its former nuclear weapons program and ballistic missile production. Satellite images show significant damage at the Parchin and Khojir bases. Iran claims its missile program is peaceful, but tensions remain high.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Israeli attack has targeted secretive Iranian military installations, causing significant damage at facilities linked to Iran's former nuclear weapons and current ballistic missile programs, according to satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press.
The strike affected facilities in Parchin and Khojir, with reports indicating that key structures were destroyed or damaged. Despite this, Iran's military has not acknowledged the damage and has refrained from making any immediate retaliatory statements, though Iranian leadership warned against escalating reactions to the assault.
While numerous buildings suffered damage, including those linked to missile production, the strike did not impact Iran's nuclear enrichment sites, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Israeli military claims the attack hit missile manufacturing sites that had been used against Israel previously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Missile Blitz: 68 Drone Assault on Ukraine
Lessons from Iran’s Missile Attacks: Implications for U.S.-China Relations
US Bolsters Israel's Defense with Advanced Missile System
India Boosts Tactical Missile Testing with New Andhra Pradesh Facility
U.S. Deploys Advanced Anti-Missile System to Bolster Israel's Defense Amid Rising Tensions