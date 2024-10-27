Left Menu

Israeli Strike Unravels Iran’s Secretive Military Operations

An Israeli attack struck Iranian military bases linked to its former nuclear weapons program and ballistic missile production. Satellite images show significant damage at the Parchin and Khojir bases. Iran claims its missile program is peaceful, but tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:49 IST
Israeli Strike Unravels Iran’s Secretive Military Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Israeli attack has targeted secretive Iranian military installations, causing significant damage at facilities linked to Iran's former nuclear weapons and current ballistic missile programs, according to satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press.

The strike affected facilities in Parchin and Khojir, with reports indicating that key structures were destroyed or damaged. Despite this, Iran's military has not acknowledged the damage and has refrained from making any immediate retaliatory statements, though Iranian leadership warned against escalating reactions to the assault.

While numerous buildings suffered damage, including those linked to missile production, the strike did not impact Iran's nuclear enrichment sites, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Israeli military claims the attack hit missile manufacturing sites that had been used against Israel previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024