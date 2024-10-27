Political Tensions Escalate in Bolivia Amid Accusations and Gunfire
Bolivia's political tensions surged as former leader Evo Morales alleged his vehicle was attacked by gunfire. Video showed Morales in a car with bullet holes in the windshield. Morales' supporters blame current president Luis Arce for orchestrating the attack, amid nationwide protests and economic challenges.
Political tensions in Bolivia have reached a boiling point after former president Evo Morales claimed his vehicle came under gunfire, captured in a video he shared. Morales accused the nation's current leadership, particularly President Luis Arce, of orchestrating the attack.
The incident occurred as Morales' supporters have been blocking key highways for weeks, stoking unrest. Despite condemning violence in politics, Arce's administration accused Morales of trying to destabilize the country. The Morales-aligned MAS faction further blamed government ministers for the assault.
This unrest unfolds as Bolivia grapples with economic challenges like dwindling gas production and rising inflation, adding pressure to the political landscape. Morales, who faces separate legal issues, dismissed the accusations as political persecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions
Punjab Farmers Ramp Up Protests Over Paddy Procurement Delays
Political Tensions Rise After Tragic Murder of NCP Leader Siddique
Violence Erupts at SSKM Hospital Amid Doctors' Protests
PTI Threatens Massive Protests for Imran Khan's Access on SCO Summit Day