Political Tensions Escalate in Bolivia Amid Accusations and Gunfire

Bolivia's political tensions surged as former leader Evo Morales alleged his vehicle was attacked by gunfire. Video showed Morales in a car with bullet holes in the windshield. Morales' supporters blame current president Luis Arce for orchestrating the attack, amid nationwide protests and economic challenges.

Political tensions in Bolivia have reached a boiling point after former president Evo Morales claimed his vehicle came under gunfire, captured in a video he shared. Morales accused the nation's current leadership, particularly President Luis Arce, of orchestrating the attack.

The incident occurred as Morales' supporters have been blocking key highways for weeks, stoking unrest. Despite condemning violence in politics, Arce's administration accused Morales of trying to destabilize the country. The Morales-aligned MAS faction further blamed government ministers for the assault.

This unrest unfolds as Bolivia grapples with economic challenges like dwindling gas production and rising inflation, adding pressure to the political landscape. Morales, who faces separate legal issues, dismissed the accusations as political persecution.

