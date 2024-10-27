Political Tensions Escalate in Bolivia Amid Accusations and Gunfire

Political tensions in Bolivia have reached a boiling point after former president Evo Morales claimed his vehicle came under gunfire, captured in a video he shared. Morales accused the nation's current leadership, particularly President Luis Arce, of orchestrating the attack.

The incident occurred as Morales' supporters have been blocking key highways for weeks, stoking unrest. Despite condemning violence in politics, Arce's administration accused Morales of trying to destabilize the country. The Morales-aligned MAS faction further blamed government ministers for the assault.

This unrest unfolds as Bolivia grapples with economic challenges like dwindling gas production and rising inflation, adding pressure to the political landscape. Morales, who faces separate legal issues, dismissed the accusations as political persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)