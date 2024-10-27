Diplomatic Moves to Avert Catastrophic War: UK's Role

Tensions in the Middle East have prompted urgent diplomatic efforts from global powers. Britain's Foreign Minister, David Lammy, reached out to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts to prevent further escalation after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military sites.

Lammy engaged in separate talks with Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Iran's Abbas Araghchi, expressing the UK's commitment to de-escalating conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.

The foreign minister warned of the catastrophic potential of a regional war, underlining the global community's concern over the ongoing instability.

