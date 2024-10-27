Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves to Avert Catastrophic War: UK's Role

UK Foreign Minister David Lammy called for de-escalation after speaking with Israeli and Iranian officials post-Israel's airstrike on Iranian sites, emphasizing the need to prevent a regional war involving Lebanon and Gaza, which would have catastrophic consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:44 IST
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tensions in the Middle East have prompted urgent diplomatic efforts from global powers. Britain's Foreign Minister, David Lammy, reached out to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts to prevent further escalation after Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian military sites.

Lammy engaged in separate talks with Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Iran's Abbas Araghchi, expressing the UK's commitment to de-escalating conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza.

The foreign minister warned of the catastrophic potential of a regional war, underlining the global community's concern over the ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

