Syria Conflict De-escalation Continues Amidst Truce Efforts

The de-escalation of the Syrian conflict is proceeding, as confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has accused Israel of divisive efforts while vowing to protect the Druze minority following U.S. intervention in promoting a truce between government forces and Druze fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:58 IST
The White House announced on Thursday that efforts to de-escalate the conflict in Syria are ongoing. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reported that Syria has agreed to withdraw troops from contested areas, and that the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation.

In a related development, Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of attempting to destabilize Syria. He vowed to safeguard the country's Druze minority, particularly in light of recent U.S. intervention aiming to secure a truce between Syrian government forces and Druze fighters.

The developments mark a critical phase in the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and prevent further clashes, following consistent diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and other stakeholders.

