Syria: UN chief urges de-escalation as Sweida violence escalates, Israel strikes Damascus

News reports estimate that the sectarian violence in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida, south of the capital, has killed more than 200.

Israel explained its attacks in the heart of the capital and on pro-government forces in Sweida as a defensive move in support of the Druze community, which has a significant presence within Israel and in the Israeli-occupied Golan.

The strikes on the defence ministry in Damascus also hit an area near the presidential palace, according to news reports and Syrian authorities.

Pledging to protect the Druze minority but also following up on its threat to attack any Syrian military operations taking place south of the capital, Israel said it would intensify strikes if government forces did not withdraw from the region, according to news reports.

Syrians ‘robbed’ of opportunity for peace

“The Secretary-General is alarmed by the continued escalation of violence in Sweida” and “unequivocally condemns all violence against civilians,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric on Wednesday.

It was the second day in a row that the UN chief has intervened to highlight the increasing civilian toll and “reports of arbitrary killings and acts that fan the flames of sectarian tensions and rob the people of Syria of their opportunity for peace.”

Mr. Guterres further condemned Israel’s “escalatory airstrikes” on Sweida, Daraa and central Damascus, together with “reports of the IDF's redeployment of forces in the Golan,” the highly-contested mountainous region along the border of the two countries.

The UN also called on Israel to cease any violations of Syria’s sovereignty and respect for the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

The UN chief also reiterated the need to support “a credible, orderly and inclusive political transition in Syria in line with the key principles of Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Extending his condolences to the people of Syria, the Secretary-General reiterated his call for an immediate de-escalation of violence measures to facilitate humanitarian access.

Civilians in peril

Mr. Dujarric said UN humanitarians were warning that “the deadly hostilities continue to put civilians at risk, with ongoing reports of significant displacement and damage to critical infrastructure, including water, electricity and telecommunications networks,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Access to Sweida and the impacted areas remains severely constrained due to insecurity and road closures, and civilians are unable to reach shelters.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Adam Abdelmoula, said that the UN and its humanitarian partners plan to assess the needs and provide essential assistance in Sweida as soon as conditions allow.

Mr. Dujarric underscored that medical services in Sweida and the neighbouring Daraa Governorate are overstretched and hospitals are almost at capacity.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched emergency medical supplies to Daraa, deliveries to Sweida have yet to get through due to the fighting.