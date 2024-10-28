Terrorist Standoff Near LoC: Army Ambulance Attacked
A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Akhnoor sector near the Line of Control. This followed an attack by three terrorists on an Army ambulance. No casualties were reported, as reinforcements were deployed to handle the situation.
A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists on Monday morning in the Akhnoor sector, near the Line of Control, officials reported.
The confrontation began after three terrorists fired on an Army ambulance traveling near the Assan temple in Jogwan, Bhattal area of Khour. Initial reports confirm there were no casualties.
Security forces are actively pursuing the assailants, believed to have infiltrated Jammu from across the border during the night. The heavily-armed terrorists are suspected to number three and attempted to commandeer a mobile phone after entering a nearby temple, officials stated.
