Unveiling the Punjab Drug Conspiracy: Arrests and Seizures

In a significant crackdown on drug operations, Punjab Police have apprehended a suspect involved in a major 105-kg heroin seizure. The arrest follows a thorough investigation uncovering a cross-border smuggling network.

The operation unveiled a connection to Turkey-based smuggler Navpreet Singh, resulting in multiple arrests. Apart from heroin, authorities seized a large quantity of scheduled drugs and firearms.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the accused used scheduled drugs to amplify heroin quantities. Meanwhile, BSF recovered 568 grams of heroin and a drone near the International Border, further highlighting the cross-border smuggling challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)