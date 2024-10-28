Unveiling the Punjab Drug Conspiracy: Arrests and Seizures
Punjab Police have arrested a man with six kg of heroin following their probe into a 105-kg drug haul. A cross-border smuggling network involving a Turkey-based smuggler was uncovered, leading to multiple arrests and seizures of weapons and drugs across the state.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug operations, Punjab Police have apprehended a suspect involved in a major 105-kg heroin seizure. The arrest follows a thorough investigation uncovering a cross-border smuggling network.
The operation unveiled a connection to Turkey-based smuggler Navpreet Singh, resulting in multiple arrests. Apart from heroin, authorities seized a large quantity of scheduled drugs and firearms.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the accused used scheduled drugs to amplify heroin quantities. Meanwhile, BSF recovered 568 grams of heroin and a drone near the International Border, further highlighting the cross-border smuggling challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSF Foils Cross-Border Smuggling: Ten Pakistani Drones Seized in Punjab
Cross-border Crackdown: Nepal Police Foil Drug Smuggling Attempts
Jaishankar's Caution on Cross-Border Cooperation at SCO Conclave
Cross-Border Drone Intrusion from Lebanon to Israel
High-Profile Arrests in Bahraich Violence Case Amidst Cross-Border Flee Attempt