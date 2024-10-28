Left Menu

Unveiling the Punjab Drug Conspiracy: Arrests and Seizures

Punjab Police have arrested a man with six kg of heroin following their probe into a 105-kg drug haul. A cross-border smuggling network involving a Turkey-based smuggler was uncovered, leading to multiple arrests and seizures of weapons and drugs across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:45 IST
The cocaine were recovered from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug operations, Punjab Police have apprehended a suspect involved in a major 105-kg heroin seizure. The arrest follows a thorough investigation uncovering a cross-border smuggling network.

The operation unveiled a connection to Turkey-based smuggler Navpreet Singh, resulting in multiple arrests. Apart from heroin, authorities seized a large quantity of scheduled drugs and firearms.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed that the accused used scheduled drugs to amplify heroin quantities. Meanwhile, BSF recovered 568 grams of heroin and a drone near the International Border, further highlighting the cross-border smuggling challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

