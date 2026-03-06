Left Menu

Cross-Border Parcellaneous: Unveiling a Covert Explosive Operation

Lithuania's deputy general prosecutor has initiated legal action against five individuals accused of orchestrating parcel detonations across Europe in 2024. The suspects, from Russia, Ukraine, and Lithuania, are alleged to have links to Russian military intelligence, intending to test cargo flight explosions to the U.S.

06-03-2026 16:56 IST
Lithuania's deputy general prosecutor announced on Friday the commencement of legal proceedings against five individuals connected to parcel detonations carried by DHL and DPD in Europe during 2024.

The suspects hail from Russia, Ukraine, and Lithuania, facing charges of terrorism. Deputy General Prosecutor Arturas Urbelis addressed a press conference, emphasizing the role of Russian citizens with military intelligence links in orchestrating the attacks in Germany, Britain, and Poland.

In 2024, Lithuanian security officials reported that these parcel incidents were part of a trial for a Russian scheme aimed at instigating explosions on cargo flights bound for the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

