Unfolding the Chaos: Special IT Team Tackles Maharajganj Violence

Police formed a specialized team to analyze over 1,000 video clips related to Maharajganj violence. The team aims to accurately identify criminals and avoid wrongful arrests. With recent arrests and links to illegal activities, over 115 people have been detained amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A specialized team of IT experts has been deployed by police to scrutinize more than 1,000 video clips relating to the communal violence in Maharajganj. The 'Special Eleven Team' is utilizing a dedicated control room for this purpose, officials report.

On Sunday, authorities arrested four additional individuals tied to the unrest. Investigators allege two of the arrestees are responsible for killing a 22-year-old man, while the others are suspected of arson. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla reveals the team, comprising police officers with IT expertise, is diligently reviewing the footage.

The Maharajganj conflict erupted on October 13, reportedly due to loud music during a religious procession. The violent episode began after a man was shot while attempting to remove a flag, leading to a spree of property damage by angry mobs. Over 115 people have been detained across multiple cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

