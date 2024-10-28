Unfolding the Chaos: Special IT Team Tackles Maharajganj Violence

A specialized team of IT experts has been deployed by police to scrutinize more than 1,000 video clips relating to the communal violence in Maharajganj. The 'Special Eleven Team' is utilizing a dedicated control room for this purpose, officials report.

On Sunday, authorities arrested four additional individuals tied to the unrest. Investigators allege two of the arrestees are responsible for killing a 22-year-old man, while the others are suspected of arson. Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla reveals the team, comprising police officers with IT expertise, is diligently reviewing the footage.

The Maharajganj conflict erupted on October 13, reportedly due to loud music during a religious procession. The violent episode began after a man was shot while attempting to remove a flag, leading to a spree of property damage by angry mobs. Over 115 people have been detained across multiple cases.

