Census Debate: Congress Seeks Clarity on Caste Enumeration

The Congress calls for an all-party meeting to clarify if the upcoming Census will include detailed caste enumeration and be used for determining state strength in the Lok Sabha. The long-delayed Census is set to proceed under Registrar General Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, whose tenure was extended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:08 IST
The Congress party has called for an all-party meeting to address crucial questions surrounding the country's forthcoming Census. Central to their concerns is whether there will be a comprehensive count of all castes and how the Census might influence the strength of each state in the Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that while the Registrar General's tenure has been extended, signaling the Census's imminent execution, ambiguity remains. Scheduled castes and tribes have been counted since 1951. Still, it's uncertain if this Census will expand its scope to include all castes, despite constitutional guidelines indicating it's a Union Government responsibility.

The extension of Mritunjay Kumar Narayan's central deputation until August 2026 prepares the groundwork for the Census. The operation, previously delayed, is expected to proceed soon with a new schedule, following COVID-19-related postponements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

