Telangana Initiates Historic Caste Survey

The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes kicked off its first public hearing in Adilabad, marking the commencement of a comprehensive caste survey across the state. The initiative is designed to accumulate input from public representatives, caste organizations, and various stakeholders.

Commission Chairman G Niranjan emphasized the importance of the hearings, scheduled across ten undivided districts, encompassing all 33 districts of Telangana. Additional hearings in Hyderabad are set for November 12 and 13, targeting NGOs, caste groups, and the general public respectively.

Orchestrated following a directive from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the survey's data submission deadline is December 9. State BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that the survey will guide the recommendation of reservation percentages in local bodies, aligned with Rahul Gandhi's commitment to a statewide and national caste survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)