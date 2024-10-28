Telangana Initiates Historic Caste Survey
The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes has begun the process of conducting a statewide caste survey. The commission is holding public hearings to gather input and recommendations. The survey aims to adjust local body reservations for backward classes and involves extensive collaboration with government employees.
The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes kicked off its first public hearing in Adilabad, marking the commencement of a comprehensive caste survey across the state. The initiative is designed to accumulate input from public representatives, caste organizations, and various stakeholders.
Commission Chairman G Niranjan emphasized the importance of the hearings, scheduled across ten undivided districts, encompassing all 33 districts of Telangana. Additional hearings in Hyderabad are set for November 12 and 13, targeting NGOs, caste groups, and the general public respectively.
Orchestrated following a directive from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the survey's data submission deadline is December 9. State BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that the survey will guide the recommendation of reservation percentages in local bodies, aligned with Rahul Gandhi's commitment to a statewide and national caste survey.
