Left Menu

Telangana Initiates Historic Caste Survey

The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes has begun the process of conducting a statewide caste survey. The commission is holding public hearings to gather input and recommendations. The survey aims to adjust local body reservations for backward classes and involves extensive collaboration with government employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:43 IST
Telangana Initiates Historic Caste Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes kicked off its first public hearing in Adilabad, marking the commencement of a comprehensive caste survey across the state. The initiative is designed to accumulate input from public representatives, caste organizations, and various stakeholders.

Commission Chairman G Niranjan emphasized the importance of the hearings, scheduled across ten undivided districts, encompassing all 33 districts of Telangana. Additional hearings in Hyderabad are set for November 12 and 13, targeting NGOs, caste groups, and the general public respectively.

Orchestrated following a directive from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the survey's data submission deadline is December 9. State BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted that the survey will guide the recommendation of reservation percentages in local bodies, aligned with Rahul Gandhi's commitment to a statewide and national caste survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024