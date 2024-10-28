Erasing History: The Cultural Impact of Conflict in Southern Lebanon

In a devastating escalation, Israel's military operations in southern Lebanon have led to widespread destruction across more than a dozen border towns, according to recent satellite imagery obtained by Reuters.

Ancient towns with rich histories, once inhabited for centuries, now resemble barren craters as strikes intensified over the past month. The conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 1.2 million Lebanese citizens and claimed over 2,600 lives, the majority in the last month alone, as Lebanon's government reports.

Amidst claims of targeting Hezbollah's fortified zones, the local populace, including notable cultural figures, condemns the attacks for erasing vital cultural heritage and bringing immense human suffering to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)