Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Wedding Day: Fatal Crash Claims Groom's Life

A man named Ragesh, 28, was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a KSRTC electric bus. The accident happened hours before his wedding. Police are investigating, examining CCTV footage, and preparing a case. The bus was heading to Vikas Bhavan when the tragic incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Wedding Day: Fatal Crash Claims Groom's Life
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of 28-year-old Ragesh, who was set to marry his fiancée just hours later. The crash involved his motorcycle and a KSRTC electric bus in Sreekaryam, early Monday morning.

The deceased, a native of Chempazhanthy Chellamangalam, was planning a temple wedding with the woman from Kattaikonam. The accident took place as Ragesh was returning from a relative's place, leading to fatal head injuries at Pangappara Manguzhy, officials reported.

Sreekaryam police have opened an investigation into the collision, scrutinizing CCTV footage. A preliminary probe is underway, awaiting case registration. Speculative reports suggest family disapproval of the union, but the couple was determined to wed, having rented a home in Chanthavila.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

Gold and Defense Stocks Surge Amid Trump’s Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage Investigation

Finnish Authorities Release Seized Ship Amid Ongoing Undersea Cable Sabotage...

 Global
3
AI Errors in Electoral Rolls Stir Controversy in West Bengal

AI Errors in Electoral Rolls Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India
4
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026