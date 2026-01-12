Tragedy Strikes on Wedding Day: Fatal Crash Claims Groom's Life

A tragic accident claimed the life of 28-year-old Ragesh, who was set to marry his fiancée just hours later. The crash involved his motorcycle and a KSRTC electric bus in Sreekaryam, early Monday morning.

The deceased, a native of Chempazhanthy Chellamangalam, was planning a temple wedding with the woman from Kattaikonam. The accident took place as Ragesh was returning from a relative's place, leading to fatal head injuries at Pangappara Manguzhy, officials reported.

Sreekaryam police have opened an investigation into the collision, scrutinizing CCTV footage. A preliminary probe is underway, awaiting case registration. Speculative reports suggest family disapproval of the union, but the couple was determined to wed, having rented a home in Chanthavila.

(With inputs from agencies.)