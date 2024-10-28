Federal Agents Launch Major Operation at NYC Jail Holding Diddy

Federal agents launched a comprehensive interagency operation at New York City's Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday, where Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently held. This initiative involved investigators from the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department's inspector general's office, among other law enforcement agencies.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the operation, emphasizing its purpose to ensure the safety of both staff and those incarcerated at MDC Brooklyn. However, officials have not disclosed detailed information about the operation.

This action follows mounting criticism over the jail's alarming conditions, which include violence and multiple deaths. There is an ongoing effort by the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons to address these issues and hold those responsible to account.

