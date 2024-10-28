SEBI Scandal: Concentrating Wealth and Compromising Markets
Rahul Gandhi accuses SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch of conflicts of interest, alleging she manipulates the market to favor Adani Group. Gandhi claims this reflects a regime concentrating wealth among few, posing a risk to Indian investors. Congress vows to expose malpractice and institutional corruption.
- India
Rahul Gandhi intensified his accusations against SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, alleging conflicts of interest in favor of the Adani Group.
Gandhi, in a post, emphasized that institutional failure has morphed into a perilous cronyism, concentrating wealth among few individuals.
He revealed concerns over Buch manipulating the stock market to protect Adani's inflated valuations, risking the security of common investors.
