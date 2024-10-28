Left Menu

SEBI Scandal: Concentrating Wealth and Compromising Markets

Rahul Gandhi accuses SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch of conflicts of interest, alleging she manipulates the market to favor Adani Group. Gandhi claims this reflects a regime concentrating wealth among few, posing a risk to Indian investors. Congress vows to expose malpractice and institutional corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:18 IST
SEBI Scandal: Concentrating Wealth and Compromising Markets
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi intensified his accusations against SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, alleging conflicts of interest in favor of the Adani Group.

Gandhi, in a post, emphasized that institutional failure has morphed into a perilous cronyism, concentrating wealth among few individuals.

He revealed concerns over Buch manipulating the stock market to protect Adani's inflated valuations, risking the security of common investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024