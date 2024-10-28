SEBI Scandal: Concentrating Wealth and Compromising Markets

Rahul Gandhi intensified his accusations against SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, alleging conflicts of interest in favor of the Adani Group.

Gandhi, in a post, emphasized that institutional failure has morphed into a perilous cronyism, concentrating wealth among few individuals.

He revealed concerns over Buch manipulating the stock market to protect Adani's inflated valuations, risking the security of common investors.

