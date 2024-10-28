Left Menu

Mumbai's Push for Higher Voter Turnout: EC's Collaborative Awareness Initiatives

The Election Commission reviewed ongoing voter awareness initiatives in Mumbai ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls. These initiatives, under the SVEEP program, aim to boost informed participation through various media. Civic and election officers strategized to enhance outreach and engagement across community segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:01 IST
Mumbai's Push for Higher Voter Turnout: EC's Collaborative Awareness Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission undertook a comprehensive review on Monday of the ongoing voter awareness initiatives in Mumbai, focusing on strategies to boost turnout for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

The initiatives, part of the EC's Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, are multifaceted in approach, utilizing different media channels to educate the city's electorate on the voting process and encourage informed participation.

In a meeting held at the BMC headquarters, key coordinators, including Ashwini Joshi and Farogh Mukadam, emphasized collaboration with governmental and non-governmental bodies to enhance voter engagement. Efforts include public displays and innovative outreach such as street plays, aiming to address historically low voter participation in Mumbai, which holds 36 seats of the 288-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024