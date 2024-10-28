Mumbai's Push for Higher Voter Turnout: EC's Collaborative Awareness Initiatives

The Election Commission undertook a comprehensive review on Monday of the ongoing voter awareness initiatives in Mumbai, focusing on strategies to boost turnout for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

The initiatives, part of the EC's Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, are multifaceted in approach, utilizing different media channels to educate the city's electorate on the voting process and encourage informed participation.

In a meeting held at the BMC headquarters, key coordinators, including Ashwini Joshi and Farogh Mukadam, emphasized collaboration with governmental and non-governmental bodies to enhance voter engagement. Efforts include public displays and innovative outreach such as street plays, aiming to address historically low voter participation in Mumbai, which holds 36 seats of the 288-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)