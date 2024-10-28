Pemmy Majodina Commissions Hazelmere Dam to Enhance Water Supply in KZN

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has highlighted the crucial role of the eThekwini Metro, iLembe, and KwaDakuza Municipalities in ensuring efficient water reticulation to households in the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. This emphasis comes following the commissioning of the Hazelmere Dam, recognized as the world’s highest piano key weir dam, designed to bolster water supply to the region.

Commissioning of the Hazelmere Dam

On Friday, Minister Majodina officially opened the innovative piano key weir dam, located along the Mdloti River in KwaZulu-Natal. This type of dam, known for its unique design, features a nonlinear, labyrinth-like structure that allows for effective water flow regulation and makes it ideal for rehabilitation projects due to its relatively small footprint.

The commissioning of the dam follows a significant project by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), which successfully raised the dam wall by seven meters to increase its storage capacity. This upgrade is expected to enhance water supply to key areas, including Verulam, Groutville, Blythedale, and Ballito.

Municipal Responsibilities

During a community engagement session, Minister Majodina urged municipalities to take an active role in delivering water to households. “The Department of Water and Sanitation upgraded the Hazelmere Dam wall to meet the needs of the growing population in the North Coast, as it is our role to ensure a bulk water supply. The concerned municipalities should now roll up their sleeves to ensure that water is directed to households,” she stated.

The North Coast has experienced rapid population growth, particularly in the housing sector, leading to increased demand for potable water.

Advanced Features and Technologies

Majodina emphasized that the Hazelmere Dam now meets world-class standards due to the selection of its spillway design and the innovative technology used in the project. The dam features an uncontrolled piano key weir spillway, which enhances its capacity to manage extreme flood conditions for extended periods.

The upgrade involved:

Raising the dam wall from 86 meters to 93 meters.

Constructing and retrofitting a piano key weir onto the existing spillway.

Installing 83 rock anchors and conducting foundation grouting.

Additionally, state-of-the-art technology was deployed, including:

The world's highest piano key weir for effective water flow management.

The installation of the largest anchors to ensure the stability of the concrete gravity dam.

Advanced post-tensioning stressing jacks for construction durability.

Innovative data management software for real-time monitoring of anchor performance and 3D digital crack meters for structural integrity.

Community Impact and Employment Opportunities

The DWS highlighted the project’s positive impact on the local economy, creating 187 jobs, including opportunities for 16 women and 53 young people. Additionally, 11 small, micro, and medium enterprises (SMMEs) were appointed for various roles, with two of these being women-owned businesses. The project also included the successful training of 14 engineers, some of whom have since obtained professional registration, marking a significant achievement in capacity building.

Minister Majodina's commissioning of the Hazelmere Dam not only represents a technological advancement in water management but also underscores the government’s commitment to meeting the water needs of the growing population in KwaZulu-Natal, ultimately contributing to the sustainability and resilience of local communities.